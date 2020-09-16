Resurgent Sally threatens drenching in Alabama, Florida

Sally was a rare storm that could make history, said Ed Rappaport, deputy director of the National Hurricane Center.

“Sally has a characteristic that isn’t often seen and that’s a slow forward speed and that’s going to exacerbate the flooding,” Rappaport told The Associated Press.

He likened the storm's slow progression to that of Hurricane Harvey, which swamped Houston in 2017. Up to 30 inches (76 centimeters) of rain could fall in some spots, and "that would be record-setting in some locations," Rappaport said in an interview Tuesday night.

Although the hurricane had the Alabama and Florida coasts in its sights Wednesday, its effects were felt all along the northern Gulf Coast. Low lying properties in southeast Louisiana were swamped by the surge. Water covered Mississippi beaches and parts of the highway that runs parallel to them. Two large casino boats broke loose from a dock where they were undergoing construction work in Alabama.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves urged people in the southern part of his state to prepare for the potential for flash flooding.

After dumping rain on the coast Wednesday, Sally was forecast to bring heavy downpours to parts of Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas later in the week.

Sally's power was an irresistible draw for some in its path.

With heavy rains pelting Navarre Beach, Fla., and the wind-whipped surf pounding, a steady stream of people walked down the wooden boardwalk at a park for a look at the scene Tuesday afternoon.

Rebecca Studstill, who lives inland, was wary of staying too long, noting that police close bridges once the wind and water get too high. With Hurricane Sally expected to dump rain for days, the problem could be worse than normal, she said.

“Just hunkering down would probably be the best thing for folks out here,” she said.

___

Wang reported from Mobile, Alabama and Martin, from Marietta, Georgia. Associated Press reporters Russ Bynum in Savannah, Georgia; Sophia Tulp in Atlanta; Tamara Lush in St. Petersburg, Florida; Rebecca Santana in New Orleans; Emily Wagster Pettus in Jackson, Mississippi and Kim Chandler in Montgomery, Alabama, contributed to this report.

People play in a flooded parking lot at Navarre Beach, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Pensacola Beach, Fla. Hurricane Sally is crawling toward the northern Gulf Coast at just 2 mph, a pace that's enabling the storm to gather huge amounts of water to eventually dump on land. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Waters from the Gulf of Mexico, driven by Hurricane Sally, flood this Pass Christian, Miss., street and threaten the homes that line it Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. A slow moving Hurricane Sally is expected to bring between 10 to 20 inches of rainfall to the area. (Hunter Dawkins/The Gazebo Gazette via AP) Credit: Hunter Dawkins Credit: Hunter Dawkins

Winds from Hurricane Sally puff up the jacket of Thomas Riddle as he watches the rough surf from the Okaloosa Island Fishing Pier in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., early Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Although Hurricane Sally was more than 100 miles to the south in the Gulf of Mexico, the storm's effects were felt all along the Florida panhandle. (Devon Ravine/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP) Credit: DEVON RAVINE Credit: DEVON RAVINE

Waves crash against the nearly empty Okaloosa Island Fishing Pier in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., early Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Although Hurricane Sally was more than 100 miles to the south in the Gulf of Mexico, the storm's effects were felt all along the Florida panhandle. (Devon Ravine/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP) Credit: DEVON RAVINE Credit: DEVON RAVINE