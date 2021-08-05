Resurgent wildfires in Greece burn homes, threaten monuments

“Our priority is always the protection of human life, followed by the protection of property, the natural environment and critical infrastructure. Unfortunately, under these circumstances, achieving all these aims at the same time is simply impossible,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an evening televised address. The wildfires, he said, display “the reality of climate change."

Earlier, he visited Tatoi as well as Ancient Olympia, where flame lighting ceremonies for the modern summer and winter Olympics are held every two years. Earth movers were being used to create big fire breaks around the ancient site.

As additional support arrived from Greece’s military and EU countries, water-dropping planes and helicopters swooped over blazes near the capital, in central Greece, on the island of Evia, and near Ancient Olympia to the south.

Ninety-nine new fires were reported while more than 50 villages and settlements were evacuated, including a beachside campsite and hotels on Evia, where boats were used to transport stranded vacationers to safety.

A heat wave baking southeast Europe for a second week has also triggered deadly fires in Turkey and Albania and blazes across the region.

North Macedonia’s government on Thursday declared the country in a state of crisis for the next 30 days due to wildfires.

The EU Commissioner for the environment, Virginijus Sinkevicius, said the fires and extreme weather globally over the summer were a clear signal for the need to address climate change.

“We are fighting some of the worst wildfires we’ve seen in decades. But this summer’s floods, heatwaves and forest fires can become our new normality,” he wrote in a tweet.

“We must ask ourselves: Is this the world we want to live in? We need immediate actions for nature before it’s too late.”

The EU bolstered assistance from member states and partners to Greece, sending firefighters, water-dropping planes and helicopters from Cyprus, France, Sweden, Romania and Switzerland. Help from the Netherlands and other EU members was also heading to fire-stricken countries in the region.

In an emergency measure, public access to Greek forests at risk of fire will be limited through Aug. 9.

Greece’s Civil Protection Agency said the fire threat across southern Greece would increase further Friday, with windy weather forecast for parts of the country despite an expected slight dip in temperatures that reached 45 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) earlier this week. The heat wave was described as Greece’s worst since 1987.

Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos said the armed forces would expand their role in fire prevention, with ground patrols, drones, and aircraft over areas vulnerable to wildfires.

Outside Athens, a forest fire that broke out on the northern fringes of the capital Tuesday and damaged or destroyed scores of homes rekindled, triggering fresh evacuations, threatening homes and sending thick smoke over the capital.

The EU Atmosphere Monitoring Service said smoke plumes from the region’s wildfires were clearly visible in satellite images, adding that the estimated intensity of the wildfires in Turkey was at the highest level since records started in 2003.

The fires in Greece have not caused any deaths or serious injuries. But Greek scientists said the total destruction in just three days this month exceeded 50% of the average area burned in the country in previous years. An Athens Observatory report said an estimated 6,000 hectares (14,800 acres) went up in smoke between Sunday and Wednesday, compared to 10,400 hectares in the whole of last year.

The causes of the Greek wildfires were unclear, but authorities say human error and carelessness are most frequently to blame.

____

Becatoros reported from Argostoli, Greece. Derek Gatopoulos in Athens and Konstantin Testorides in Skopje, North Macedonia, contributed.

An helicopter drops water over a wildfire in Kryoneri area, northern Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas) Credit: Michael Varaklas Credit: Michael Varaklas

A man holds a water hose during a wildfire in Kryoneri area, northern Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas) Credit: Michael Varaklas Credit: Michael Varaklas

Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire near Olympia town, western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr via AP) Credit: Giannis Spyrounis Credit: Giannis Spyrounis

An aircraft drops water during a wildfire in Kryoneri area, northern Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas) Credit: Michael Varaklas Credit: Michael Varaklas

Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire near Olympia town, western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr via AP) Credit: Giannis Spyrounis Credit: Giannis Spyrounis

An aircraft drops water during a wildfire in ancient Olympia, western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Greece evacuated people in boats from an island beach Wednesday amid heavy smoke from a nearby wildfire and fire crews fight elsewhere to keep flames away from the birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games as the country sweltered under a record heat wave. (Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr via AP) Credit: Giannis Spyrounis Credit: Giannis Spyrounis

An helicopter operates during a wildfire in Kryoneri area, northern Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas) Credit: Michael Varaklas Credit: Michael Varaklas

An aircraft operates as flames burn a forest during a wildfire in Kourkouloi village on the island of Evia, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou

Local residents react during a wildfire near Olympia town, western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr via AP) Credit: Giannis Spyrounis Credit: Giannis Spyrounis

An aircraft operates as police blocks a road during a wildfire in Kourkouloi village on the island of Evia, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou

Flames burn a forest during a wildfire in Kourkouloi village on the island of Evia, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou

An helicopter drops water during a wildfire in ancient Olympia, western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Greece evacuated people in boats from an island beach Wednesday amid heavy smoke from a nearby wildfire and fire crews fight elsewhere to keep flames away from the birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games as the country sweltered under a record heat wave. (Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr via AP) Credit: Giannis Spyrounis Credit: Giannis Spyrounis

A house is on fire in Rovies village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, late Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Greece evacuated people in boats from an island beach Wednesday amid heavy smoke from a nearby wildfire and fire crews fought elsewhere to keep flames away from the birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games as the country sweltered under a record heat wave. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou

A Russian aircraft operates during a wildfire near ancient Olympia, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Greece evacuated people in boats from an island beach Wednesday amid heavy smoke from a nearby wildfire and fire crews fought elsewhere to keep flames away from the birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games as the country sweltered under a record heat wave. (Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr via AP) Credit: Giannis Spyrounis Credit: Giannis Spyrounis

Bulldozers open fire break at a forest during a wildfire near Kechries village on the island of Evia, about 144 kilometers (90 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou

Bulldozers open fire break at a forest during a wildfire near Kechries village on the island of Evia, about 144 kilometers (90 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou

Local residents gather at a forest during a wildfire in Kechries village on the island of Evia, about 144 kilometers (90 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou

Firefighters hold a water hose during a wildfire near Kechries village on the island of Evia, about 144 kilometers (90 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou

Local residents gather at a forest during a wildfire near Kechries village on the island of Evia, about 144 kilometers (90 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou

Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire in Kechries village on the island of Evia, about 144 kilometers (90 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou

An helicopter drops water during a wildfire near Kechries village on the island of Evia, about 144 kilometers (90 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou

Smoke spreads over a beach during a wildfire in Limni village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou

Bulldozers open fire break next to a forest during a wildfire near Kechries village on the island of Evia, about 144 kilometers (90 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou

A burnt forest during a wildfire in Kourkouloi village on the island of Evia, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou

A local resident watches from his balcony the wildfire in Kourkouloi village on the island of Evia, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou

An animal lies dead after a wildfire in Varibobi area, northern Athens, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave in Greece raged into Thursday, forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages as firefighters managed to prevent the flames from reaching the archaeological site at the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis) Credit: Lefteris Pitarakis Credit: Lefteris Pitarakis

Police and fire block a road as smoke billows from a forest fire in Varibobi area, northern Athens, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave in Greece raged into Thursday, forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages as firefighters managed to prevent the flames from reaching the archaeological site at the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis) Credit: Lefteris Pitarakis Credit: Lefteris Pitarakis

A view of the burnt forest after a wildfire in Varibobi area, northern Athens, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave in Greece raged into Thursday, forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages as firefighters managed to prevent the flames from reaching the archaeological site at the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis) Credit: Lefteris Pitarakis Credit: Lefteris Pitarakis

A view of the burnt forest after a wildfire in Varibobi area, northern Athens, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave in Greece raged into Thursday, forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages as firefighters managed to prevent the flames from reaching the archaeological site at the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis) Credit: Lefteris Pitarakis Credit: Lefteris Pitarakis

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, center, accompanied by Culture Minister Lina Mendoni, right, and Minister for Citizen Protection Michalis Chrisochoidis, left, visit the ancient Olympia during a wildfire in western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr via AP) Credit: Giannis Spyrounis Credit: Giannis Spyrounis

An aircraft drops water during a wildfire near Olympia town, western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr via AP) Credit: Giannis Spyrounis Credit: Giannis Spyrounis

An helicopter fills water during a wildfire near Pyrgos town, western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr via AP) Credit: Giannis Spyrounis Credit: Giannis Spyrounis

A wildfire approaches a village near Pyrgos town, western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr via AP) Credit: Giannis Spyrounis Credit: Giannis Spyrounis

Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire near Olympia town, western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr via AP) Credit: Giannis Spyrounis Credit: Giannis Spyrounis

A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire in Kryoneri area, northern Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas) Credit: Michael Varaklas Credit: Michael Varaklas

A wildfire burns a forest in Afidnes area, northern Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas) Credit: Michael Varaklas Credit: Michael Varaklas

An aircraft drops water during a wildfire near Olympia town, western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr via AP) Credit: Giannis Spyrounis Credit: Giannis Spyrounis

A wildfire burns a forest in Afidnes area, northern Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas) Credit: Michael Varaklas Credit: Michael Varaklas

Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire near Olympia town, western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr via AP) Credit: Giannis Spyrounis Credit: Giannis Spyrounis

Look residents watch the wildfire near Olympia town, western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr via AP) Credit: Giannis Spyrounis Credit: Giannis Spyrounis

Firefighters prepare to during a wildfire in Kryoneri area, northern Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas) Credit: Michael Varaklas Credit: Michael Varaklas

Police and fire block a road as smoke billows from a forest fire in Varibobi area, northern Athens, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave in Greece raged into Thursday, forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages as firefighters managed to prevent the flames from reaching the archaeological site at the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis) Credit: Lefteris Pitarakis Credit: Lefteris Pitarakis

People stand behind a fence of a highway during a wildfire in Afidnes area, northern Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas) Credit: Michael Varaklas Credit: Michael Varaklas

Fire trucks operate during a wildfire in Afidnes area, northern Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas) Credit: Michael Varaklas Credit: Michael Varaklas