Retail group: holiday sales up 8.3% amid big spending shift

The National Retail Federation had expected growth in a range of 3.6% to 5.2% for the November and December period compared to the year-ago period.

The outsized gains show how the pandemic has caused a major shift in spending away from restaurants and travel and more toward buying goods that focus on activities around the home like home furnishings, food and activewear. That trend has benefited retailers. The retail sales figures exclude sales from autos, restaurants and gas.