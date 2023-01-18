Retail group: Holiday sales up slower-than-expected 5.3%

The forecast came as a snapshot on total retail sales for December fell 1.1%, following a dip in November, according to the Commerce Department. It marked the biggest monthly retail sales decline for the year.

NRF's chief economist Jack Kleinhenz said Wednesday that early holiday shopping in October pulled holiday buying forward and a winter storm in the season's finale hurt sales. Higher prices also made shoppers more cautious.

“The pace of spending was choppy, and consumers may have pulled back more than we had hoped, but these numbers show that they navigated a challenging, inflation-driven environment," said Kleinhenz in a statement.

The forecast considers a variety of indicators including employment, wages, consumer confidence, disposable income, consumer credit, previous retail sales and weather.

Consumer spending accounts for nearly 70% of U.S. economic activity, and Americans have remained resilient ever since inflation first spiked almost 19 months ago though it has ebbed. Cracks have begun to show, however, as higher prices for basic necessities take up an increasingly large share of everyone’s take-home pay.

