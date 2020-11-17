Retail sales grew a slower-than-expected 0.3% in October

The weak number knocked the wind out of U.S. markets in early trading.

The Dow, which had been down about 200 points in premarket trading, tumbled 400 points at the opening bell.

Online shopping sales rose 3.1% last month, the Commerce Department said. But at clothing stores and sporting good shops, sales fell more than 4%. Department stores had a bigger drop, down nearly 5%.

The Commerce report covers only about a third of overall consumer spending. Services such as haircuts and hotel stays, which have been badly hurt by the pandemic, are not included.