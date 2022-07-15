BreakingNews
Montgomery County moves to high COVID community level
Retail sales up 1% in June as shoppers show resilience

Nation & World
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, Associated Press
37 minutes ago
Consumers picked up their spending in June from May despite surging prices in gas and food

NEW YORK (AP) — Consumers picked up their spending in June from May despite surging prices in gas and food.

U.S. retail sales rose 1% last month, from a revised decline of 0.1 % in May, the Commerce Department said Friday.

Sales at furniture stores rose 1.4%, while consumer electronics stores rose 0.4%. Department stores took a hit, posting 2.6% decline. Online sales showed resurgence, posting a 2.2% increase. Business at restaurants was up 1%.

The report comes as U.S. inflation surged to a new four-decade high in June because of rising prices for gas, food and rent, squeezing household budgets and pressuring the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively -- trends that raise the risk of a recession.

