Retired Ohio sheriff and tiny K-9 partner die the same day

“He used to joke that people would see him in a parade in a car and would say, ‘Hey, there’s Midge and whatshisname,'" Hildenbrand said. “I think she was more popular him.”

Retired Lt. John Hiscox, a longtime spokesperson for the sheriff's office, put it this way: “It was like bringing Elvis Presley to the midway."

Despite her size, Midge was no slouch when it came to her job. It was McClelland who decided that Midge, the runt of her litter, would make an ideal drug-sniffing dog.

Unlike large and more aggressive police dogs, the mild-mannered Midge would search vehicles without tearing up upholstery or leaving muddy footprints. Searching underneath vehicles was never a problem.

Their partnership led to appearances on daytime television talk shows and mentions in national magazines, including Playboy. She maintained her K-9 certifications until their joint retirement.

Hildenbrand said he was surprised when McClelland decided to retire and begin traveling the country in a recreational vehicle with his wife, Beverly, and, of course, Midge.

“He spent 44 years protecting people in this county and, quite frankly, he loved his job, every minute of it,” Hildenbrand said. "I thought he'd never retire.

McClelland was a good leader who always had the best interest of the county and community in mind, Hiscox said.

“He was fair and was not afraid to make a decision,” Hiscox said. “He was always willing to listen, but when he made a decision it was final.”

The family said McClelland and Midge will be buried together.