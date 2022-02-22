Retired US soldier held in Zimbabwe for taking gun on plane

Ronald Leon Johnson was arrested Feb. 15 as he checked in at Robert Mugabe Airport in the capital, Harare, for a flight to the tourist town of Victoria Falls, The Herald newspaper reported. Johnson was charged with boarding a plane with a firearm without permission and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, his lawyer, Munyaradzi Bwanya, said.

The U.S. Embassy in Harare declined to give out any information on Johnson's rank or period of service in the Army.