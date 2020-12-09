Retiring Rep. Kennedy says greed hinders aid to needy

He added, “Loosening that lie’s grip on our country is the work of our generation. For the people who feel unseen, unheard and unpresented. For those most in need of assistance and protection, justice and opportunity, who have been told by their government that there is just no room or money or time or will. And that injustice is a reality etched in stone, rather than a deliberate choice by those in power, about who is worthy and who is not."

Kennedy's remarks came three months after many progressives in his party opposed him in a Democratic primary in which he unsuccessfully challenged long-time liberal Sen. Ed Markey, 74. For decades, lawmakers from Kennedy's family have been associated with some of the most progressive causes of their day.

The departing lawmaker did not say what he will do after leaving Congress.

Kennedy is the grandson of the late Sen. Robert Kennedy, D-N.Y., who was assassinated in 1968. A member of that Kennedy family has been in Congress with little interruption since Robert Kennedy's brother, the future President John F. Kennedy, entered the House from Massachusetts in 1947.

Current Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., is not related to that family