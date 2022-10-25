Retrial of Colorado man in border wall fraud case begins

Last month, Judge Analisa Torres rejected Shea's request to move the trial to Colorado because of “political polarization” in New York and pretrial publicity. The judge wrote that the Castle Rock, Colorado, man had failed to show why “political polarization” would be less in his home state or anywhere else.

Shea, who owns an energy drink company, Winning Energy, sat with his hands folded during opening statements. His company's cans have featured a cartoon superhero image of Trump and claim to contain “12 oz. of liberal tears.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Derek Wikstrom said during his opening that hundreds of thousands of people nationwide made donations, many of them small, in response to the online “We Build The Wall” fundraiser that went viral.

The prosecutor pointed at the defendant as he said: “This man, Timothy Shea, used the money to line his own pockets.”

Wikstrom said Shea helped himself and others steal hundreds of thousands of dollars even though the fundraiser promised that “not one cent” of the money would go to salaries for the campaign's organizers because all of it was going toward the wall. Only a few miles (kilometers) of wall were built.

“This case is not about whether you think there should be a wall,” he said. “Whether you are for or against a border wall, no one should be a victim of a fraud.”

Wikstrom's stick-to-the-facts approach was followed by Meringolo, who portrayed the fundraising quest in patriotic terms, saying organizers wanted to give the money to Trump but the government said it could not accept privately raised money.

He described Shea's onetime codefendant and business partner in the fundraiser, Brian Kolfage, as “a veteran and a hero.”

“The guy has no legs and no arm,” Meringolo said of the triple amputee.

Shea is the only one of the three people who were charged in the case to stand trial. Kolfage pleaded guilty to charges and Bannon was pardoned before he stood trial on federal charges.

Meringolo told jurors that any money Shea received was earned through his work to secure land, meet with homeowners along the border and engage with others through social media, along with expenses for security for the project.

He said there was “no evidence Bannon did security work.”

Bannon, 68, last month pleaded not guilty to New York state charges alleging that he cheated investors to the “We Build The Wall” campaign. Presidential pardons apply only to federal crimes.