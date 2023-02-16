Revelers celebrate street Carnival across German Rhineland

“For two years you had your peace, but today it's all about women power. We want the power,” shouted Carnival princess Uasa Maisch. “We’ll cut off your ties. You’re in for it. We want in.”

In Cologne alone, tens of thousands of people were expected for the festivities. Police deployed more than 2,000 officers, and the interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, where Cologne is located, warned revelers not to drink too much “Koelsch” — the typical, honey-colored beer of Cologne.

“Everyone should know when there’s been enough Koelsch," Herbert Reul told Cologne daily paper Koelner Stadt-Anzeiger.

At the same time, the minister acknowledged that “it’s all the more important that there are these days when you can switch off for a few hours and put your worries aside” when concern about war and inflation are on many people's minds most of the time.

Around noontime, Cologne police blocked off the Zuelpicher Viertel neighborhood because it was overflowing with people, dpa reported. No more revelers were allowed to enter the district close to the city's main university that's dotted with many popular bars and pubs.

