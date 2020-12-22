Reversing course, feds say some US inmates get virus vaccine

Earlier on Tuesday, the agency said the vaccine had been delivered to “a few” Bureau of Prisons facilities across the country last Wednesday but would not say which facilities. In the same statement, the agency said it initially planned to offer the vaccine to full-time bureau staff member, saying that vaccinating them “protects the staff member, the inmates at the facility, and the community.”

But later in the day, Long said that some inmates had also been vaccinated. The agency would not answer questions about how many inmates had been vaccinated, where they were housed or how it determines the criteria for who qualifies as a “high risk” inmate to be vaccinated. It is unclear how many doses of the vaccine have been delivered to the Bureau of Prisons.