Reward offered a month after deadly mass shooting at party

Along with CrimeStoppers and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, police said they were offering a reward of as much as $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

“I'd just like you to put yourself in our shoes,” said James Alexander, the father of Jarvis Alexander. “Somebody knows something. And if you have that information, I feel you're obligated to come forward simply because those lives that were taken were innocent.”

Young, who was attending Monroe Community College, was captain of her high school’s cheerleading team and a member of the track team. Alexander, a sophomore at Alfred University, was on his high school’s football and track teams and won a state championship in the 4x100-meter relay.

The deadly shooting came weeks after the revelation of Daniel Prude's police suffocation death in the Lake Ontario city. Rochester had already been roiled by nightly protests, allegations of a cover-up, and calls for the mayor's resignation and the arrests of the officers involved in Prude's death.

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, file photo, a Rochester police technician collects evidence near the home where a fatal house party took place in Rochester, N.Y. On Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, police investigating the mass shooting at a crowded house party that killed two teenagers and wounded 14 others, joined with grieving parents to plead for witnesses to come forward as they announced a $10,000 reward. (Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat & Chronicle via AP) Credit: Tina MacIntyre-Yee Credit: Tina MacIntyre-Yee