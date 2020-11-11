Rhule: McCaffrey's injury not expected to be season ending

“I'm not anticipating that,” Rhule said. “I'm anticipating from I know being much more day to day and week to week than that. But those are doctors and they have to do what's right and Christian has to do what is best for him. I have not entertained that thought" of McCaffrey missing the entire season.

McCaffrey injured the shoulder in the fourth quarter of Carolina's 33-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

McCaffrey returned to action on Sunday after missing six games with a high ankle sprain.

He carried 18 times for 69 yards and caught 10 passes for 82 yards while scoring two touchdowns against the defending Super Bowl champions before leaving the game on the final drive when he was tackled and landed on his shoulder.

McCaffrey has six touchdowns in the three games he's played this season, including two in a 31-17 loss to Tampa Bay in Week 2.

