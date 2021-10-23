Ricciardo rips laps in "hero" Earnhardt's classic No. 3

Ricciardo got behind the wheel of the 1984 No. 3 Wrangler Chevrolet Monte Carlo ahead of Saturday's activities at the U.S. Grand Prix. The Australian is an unabashed fan of NASCAR's late seven-time champion.

The Saturday morning drive around COTA — he turned a few laps and even spun some donuts — was a reward from McLaren boss Zak Brown for Ricciardo winning his first Formula One race with the team earlier this season. The car is the original and now part of Brown's collection.