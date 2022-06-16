Rich nations hit brakes on climate aid to poor at UN talks

The meeting in Bonn, which is home to the U.N. climate office, was designed to lay the foundations for the upcoming climate summit in Egypt's seaside resort of Sharm-el-Sheikh in November.

“Whether it was about setting up a new finance facility, providing funds, organizing technical support, or even just including the issue on the agenda for discussion at COP27 later this year, rich countries continued to block, block, block,” said Anderson.

Noting the drought-induced famine currently threatening millions in the Horn of Africa, she accused rich countries of a "terrifying disconnect" to the real world.

Her comments echoed those of U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who this week accused many governments of "dragging their feet" on climate action.

Seasoned watchers of international climate meetings had cautioned against expecting delegates in Bonn to make any big progress on long-standing points of disagreement, particularly those that would entail big financial commitments.

“Many of the issues are above their pay grade," said Alden Meyer of E3G, an environmental think tank.

Still, the outcome was slimmer than expected, he said.

The issue of ramping up climate aid is likely to come up Friday at a virtual meeting of major economies hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden, and at the G-7 leaders summit in Germany on June 26-28.

The head of the U.N. climate office, Patricia Espinosa, had urged delegates at the start of the meeting in Bonn not to give in to despair, noting the progress made in recent years in tackling global warming.

Participants drew some cheer from an announcement Thursday by Australia's new government, which formally pledged to raise its target for cutting greenhouse gas reduction to 43% by the end of the decade compared with 2005 levels. The previous government's goal had been to cut emissions by just 26% to 28% in 2030, far below the targets set by other big polluters.

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - A wind turbine is pictured in front of the rising sun in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, May 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File) Credit: Michael Probst

Combined Shape Caption FILE - A man carries a sack of wheat flour imported from Turkey in the Hamar-Weyne market in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh, File) Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh

Combined Shape Caption Vapor emerges from a cooling tower at the Agios Dimitrios power plant outside the northern city of Kozani on Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis