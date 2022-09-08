Ricky Martin sues nephew, alleges million-dollar losses

Those allegations cost Martin at least $10 million in lost income as a result of canceled contracts and projects as well as $20 million in damages to his reputation, according to the lawsuit.

The attorney who represented Sánchez in that case could not be immediately reached for comment. It wasn’t clear if she also would be representing Sánchez in the lawsuit filed Wednesday.

The lawsuit stated that from October 2021 to January 2022, Sánchez would send up to 10 messages a day to Martin, the majority of them “meaningless diatribes without any particular purpose.”

It also accused Sánchez of publishing Martin’s private number on Instagram, which forced the singer to change his number.

Several months then went by without Sánchez sending a message until he requested the protection order in July against Martin, according to the lawsuit.

It also said Sánchez falsely alleged that he had had a romantic relationship with Martin for seven months and that Martin supposedly did not want the relationship to end and kept calling Sánchez with frequency.

“Nothing further from the truth,” according to the lawsuit.

It also said two restraining orders had previously been filed against Sánchez in an unrelated stalking case.