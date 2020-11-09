Rights activists slam EU plan for access to encrypted chats

German Left party lawmaker Anke Domscheit-Berg accused European governments of using anxiety caused by recent extremist attacks, such as those in France and Austria, as an excuse for greater surveillance measures, and argued that providing authorities with a key to unlock all forms of encrypted communications would pose a grave security risk to all users.

“Anyone who finds an open back door into my house can enter it, the same is true for back doors in software,” Domscheit-Berg said. "The proposed EU regulation is an attack on the integrity of digital infrastructure and therefore very dangerous.”

Patrick Breyer, a member of the European Parliament with Germany’s Pirate Party, said enabling governments to intercept encrypted communications “would be the end of secure encryption altogether and would open back doors also for hackers, foreign intelligence, etc.”

The proposal, which would still need to be adopted by EU governments later this month, is not legally binding. But it sets out the political position that EU member states want the bloc’s executive commission to pursue in its dealings with technology companies and the European Parliament.