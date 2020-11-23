Rights experts: Japan was wrong to detain Carlos Ghosn

In an opinion published Monday, the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention found that Ghosn’s detention in Japan in late 2018 and early 2019 was “arbitrary” and called on Japan’s government to “take the necessary steps to remedy the situation of Mr. Ghosn without delay.”

The four-member group, which is made up of independent experts, asked Japan to ensure a “full and independent investigation” of Ghosn’s detention, and called for the government “to take appropriate measures against those responsible for the violation of his rights.”