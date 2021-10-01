Rights group: Belarus detains 100 people after KGB shootout

Earlier this week, the deputy head of Belarus' Interior Ministry, Nikolai Karpyankov, in televised remarks called for mass detentions of those who commented on the incident on social media, denouncing them as “absolute freaks.”

Top Belarus opposition activist Pavel Latushko told The Associated Press that “a fair investigation (of the incident) is impossible under Lukashenko.”

“Not only Andrei Zeltser — a calm, kind and compassionate man — has been declared a terrorist. All of those who disagree with the regime have been declared terrorists,” Latushko told the AP from Warsaw, where he is currently in exile.

On Wednesday, the Belarusian Ministry of Information blocked access to the website of Komsomolskaya Pravda in Belarus — the Belarusian subsidiary of a popular Russian newspaper of the same name.

The ministry didn’t provide any reasons for the decision to block the website, which is visited by some 20,000 users daily, but access to it was restricted several hours after it ran a story about the shootout, which featured a comment from the dead civilian’s friend, who described him a positive light.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday said the Russian authorities “categorically disagree” with the move. “We believe that it violates the principles of media freedom. We would expect the Belarusian side to ensure conditions for the work of our media outlets,” Peskov said.

Daria Litvinova in Moscow contributed reporting.