Rights lawyers seek ICC probe into Turkey crimes

The crimes led to what Vande Lanotte called “social death” for the victims.

He said that the 1,300 victims identified in the filing to the court were targeted in dozens of countries that are members of the court, which would give prosecutors jurisdiction based on a 2019 ruling that allowed the court to open an investigation into the alleged deportation of members of Myanmar’s minority Rohingya who were forced to flee across the border into Bangladesh, which is an ICC member state, from Myanmar, which is not.

The allegations aired Wednesday follow Turkey's sweeping crackdown on alleged members of a network around U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom the government held responsible for the failed military coup in 2016.

Tens of thousands of people were detained, while others were purged from government jobs, including the police and military. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said last year that more 19,000 people are still in prison, convicted of links to the Gulen network which Turkey has designated as a terrorist organization.

Meanwhile, Turkey is seeking the extradition of more than 1,100 suspects from 110 countries, according to the Justice Ministry. In 2021, Turkish agents captured a nephew of Gulen in an overseas operation and brought him to Turkey. Selahaddin Gulen, who was believed to be residing in Kenya, was wanted in Turkey on charges of membership in a terror organization.

Fethullah Gulen, a former Erdogan ally who now lives in exile in Pennsylvania, has rejected accusations of involvement in the coup attempt.

Turkish authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

