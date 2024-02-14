Rintaro Sasaki, projected No. 1 pick in Japanese pro draft, decides to play baseball at Stanford

“We are excited to welcome Rintaro into our Stanford family,” coach David Esquer said. "He may be the most high-profile international prospect to play college baseball in the United States in a long time. His power bat plays right into our style of play, and we look forward to him contributing immediately to help us achieve our goals of competing for and winning national titles.”

Sasaki has walked twice as many times as he has struck out and has career batting average of .413, with a .514 on-base percentage and .808 slugging percentage.

Stanford has played in three consecutive College World Series.

