Rio de Janeiro police arrest evangelical Mayor Crivella

“I am the mayor who most fought corruption,” Crivella said as he walked into Rio police headquarters.

Crivella repeatedly said during his campaign that Paes, who was mayor when Rio hosted the 2016 Olympic Games, would be jailed if elected because of other investigations.

Rio state governor Wilson Witzel has been suspended from office since August when one of Brazil’s top courts linked him to irregularities in the healthcare sector amid the fight against COVID-19.

Witzel is also battling impeachment proceedings that could give his job to another person under investigation, deputy governor Claudio Castro.

Five former Rio state governors have been jailed in recent years amid corruption charges.

Police officers arrived at Crivella’s home at 6 a.m., local TV footage showed. In September they also visited the mayor’s home and office to collect documents related to the probe.

The 63-year-old Crivella is a bishop of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, whose leaders are key supporters of Bolsonaro.

Savarese reported from Sao Paulo.