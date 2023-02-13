RIP Medical Debt seeks to buy, resolve more hospital debt

The 47-year-old executive spoke recently with The Associated Press. The conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

Q: How does most of the debt you relieve develop? Does it come from a certain type of care?

A: It can be from dental work. It can be from a hospital bill. It is more about how good your coverage is and how expensive the cost is and loopholes within the system than it is from the provider type.

Q: Has anything surprised you about the nature of the debt you relieve?

A: I had this assumption that medical debt was burdening people in large sums. And I’ve come to realize that a lot of the debt is deductible amounts, which means that people are underinsured, not uninsured.

Q: How small are these amounts that wind up in collections?

A: We relieve a lot of debts that are $500 to $5,000.

Q: You have started buying debt from hospitals that they are not trying to collect. Why bother?

A: When the hospital stops collecting, they don’t notify the patients. … So in the patient’s mind, they still owe the debt. Then the patient doesn’t get the care that they need from that hospital. There’s a mental health component to having medical debt that is significant. It creates anxiety and stress.

Q: Why do you relieve debt randomly and not take requests?

A: For efficiency and for lowering our costs. It would require a lot of individuals to look at those applications and sort through them.

Q: Are there new areas of debt collection you want to explore?

A: Our main goal is to get as much debt as possible from more and more hospitals, ideally, and other direct providers. But we also understand that our work is a stopgap. So, we’re increasingly using our ability to turn $1 into $100, on average, of medical debt relief to raise awareness about the issue and advocate for policy changes that fix this problem more fundamentally.