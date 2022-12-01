Ripley's Believe It Or Not museum to close in Atlantic City

“They're going to reimagine the space and come up with something new and fresh for the future,” he said.

The future of the famous facade is uncertain, although it is possible it may be incorporated into a future use, Connelly said.

The museum opened on the Boardwalk at New York Avenue on June 22, 1996 between the Bally's and Resorts casinos.

It became popular with families looking for non-gambling entertainment, gamblers taking a break from the action, and curious passersby.

It has 14 themed galleries and over 400 exhibits. They include a spider made out of scissors and knives, a roulette table made of 14,000 jelly beans, and what it describes as the world's smallest production car.

Ripley's also debunked several carnival-show oddities, including what purported to be the skeleton of a mermaid, but which was actually a monkey skull sewn to a fish tail.

