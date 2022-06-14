Rivera: Del Rio apologized to Commanders players for remarks

“I’m about reconciliation,” Rivera said. “We have to understand that when we do things like this, it impacts the community as well. We got to make sure the community understands that we understand and we get it. That’s important. So this was really about taking accountability and holding ourselves accountable, and then going forward and trying to reconcile with things.”

On the football side, wide receiver Terry McLaurin was absent from mandatory minicamp amid negotiations on a new contract. Rivera said last week he expected McLaurin and all players to attend.

“Terry’s a professional,” Rivera said. “I just believe it’s a matter of time getting this done. We want Terry here. We truly do. We respect who he is as a football player. We’re trying to get things worked out. But we would love to have Terry here.”

