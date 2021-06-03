R.J. Palacio's 'Pony' to be published in September

Random House Children's Books announced Thursday that Palacio's “Pony” will be published Sept. 28, with an announced first printing of 500,000 copies. The story of a young boy's “harrowing yet distinctively beautiful journey” in the mid-1800s, “Pony” is Palacio's first novel that doesn't feature characters from “Wonder,” a contemporary story of a fifth-grader with a disfigured face that was inspired in part by the Natalie Merchant song of the same name.

“Wonder” came out in 2012 and is the basis for a handful of spinoffs, including a picture book and a graphic novel. It was adapted into a 2017 film starring Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson and has sold more than 12 million copies, according to Random House.