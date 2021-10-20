Roadside bombs hit military bus in Syrian capital, kill 14

Jumaa said one of the wounded had succumbed to his wounds later Wednesday raising the death toll to 14.

More than an hour after the blast occurred, workers cleared the scene of the explosion, and the burnt-out bus was removed.

President Bashar Assad's forces now control much of Syria after military help from his allies Russia and Iran helped tip the balance of power in his favor.

Syria’s conflict that began in March 2011 has left more than 350,000 people dead and displaced half the country’s population, including five million who are refugees abroad.

In August, Syria’s state media said a short circuit triggered an explosion in the gas tank of a bus carrying soldiers, killing one and wounding three.

Caption In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian firefighters and security officer check a burned bus at the site of a deadly explosion, in Damascus, Syria, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Two roadside bombs exploded near a bus carrying troops during the morning rush hour in the Syrian capital early Wednesday, killing and wounding several people, state TV reported. (SANA via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

