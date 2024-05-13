Roaring Kitty is back and so are meme stocks, GameStop and AMC surge at the opening bell

He followed that tweet with a YouTube video from years before saying, "That's all for now cuz I'm out of breath. FYI here's a quick 4min video I put together to summarize the $GME bull case."

GameStop was a video game retailer that in 2021 was struggling as consumers switched rapidly from discs to digital downloads. Gill and those who agreed with him changed the trajectory of a company that appeared to headed for bankruptcy.

At Monday's opening bell it appeared that Gill had revived that interest as shares of GameStop surged nearly 50%, it's biggest intraday jump since the meme craze in 2021. Other meme stocks like the theater chain AMC were jolted higher as well.

Gill became a cause célèbre in 2021 after his posts on the Reddit subcategory Wallstreetbets ignited a battle between thousands of smaller retail investors and large hedge funds that were betting heavily against the survival of GameStop, shorting its stock.

The small guys won, at least for a while, driving shares of GameStop up more than 1,000% in 2021, and other meme stocks as well. The struggling movie theater chain AMC jumped 2,300% in the same year.

Those meme stocks surged higher again early Monday.

Shares of GameStop Corp., which have faded steadily since 2021, jumped nearly 70%. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. leapt 23%.

Koss Co. a headphone manufacturer, spiked 52% and BlackBerry, the one time dominant smartphone maker, rose 7%. The retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond, another meme stock, sought bankruptcy protection last year.

Gill, or Roaring Kitty, largely vanished from messaging boards after posting a video in June 2021 of kittens going to sleep.

The story of Roaring Kitty and the meme stock craze was turned into a movie last year called "Dumb Money."