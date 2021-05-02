Roaring tanker fire kills 7, injures 14 in Afghan capital

Truck drivers Sunday blocked the road leading to the area demanding the government provide compensation.

The injured were being treated mostly for burns in local hospitals.

The fire came soon after residents of the majority Muslim nation — marking the holy month of Ramadan when the faithful fast from sunrise to sunset — had ended their day-long fast.

One driver, Haji Mir, said the explosion was deafening as trucks were lined up to enter the city. He estimated that as many as 100 trucks may have burned.

“The first explosion sounded like a mine explosion,” he said. “There were flames shooting from one truck and then a second truck exploded, and a third.”

Dozens of tankers were moving slowly into the capital at the time of the blaze. They had been waiting until after 9 p.m. when fuel tankers and other large trucks are allowed to enter Kabul.

Obaidullah, a resident in the area who goes by one name, said the fireballs were enormous. His family and neighbors ran into their yards.

“Fire lit up the sky,” he said. Drivers were screaming for help as flames leapt from vehicle to vehicle. “Drivers were yelling that their co-drivers were stuck and were burning.”

Firefighters arrived at the scene but their capacity is limited and it took hours to bring the blaze under control. On Sunday morning, flames still flickered in the ruins.

___

Associated Press photographer Rahmat Gul and video journalist Mohammad Shoaib Amin contributed to this report.

Firefighters work to extinguish burning fuel tankers in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 2, 2021. A fire roared through several fuel tankers on the northern edge of the Afghan capital late Saturday, injuring at least 10 people and plunging much of the city into darkness, officials said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

Residents watch burning oil tankers and trucks in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 2, 2021. A fire roared through several fuel tankers on the northern edge of the Afghan capital late Saturday, injuring at least 10 people and plunging much of the city into darkness, officials said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

Firefighters work to extinguish a burning fuel tanker in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 2, 2021. A fire roared through several fuel tankers on the northern edge of the Afghan capital late Saturday, injuring at least 10 people and plunging much of the city into darkness, officials said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

A man sits on his charred fuel tanker in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 2, 2021. A fire roared through several fuel tankers on the northern edge of the Afghan capital late Saturday, injuring at least 10 people and plunging much of the city into darkness, officials said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

Residents view vehicles and a house damaged in a fire that consumed oil tankers and trucks in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 2, 2021. A fire roared through several fuel tankers on the northern edge of the Afghan capital late Saturday, injuring at least 10 people and plunging much of the city into darkness, officials said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

Residents watch burning oil tankers and trucks in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 2, 2021. A fire roared through several fuel tankers on the northern edge of the Afghan capital late Saturday, injuring at least 10 people and plunging much of the city into darkness, officials said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

A driver views the damage of his truck caught in a fire in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 2, 2021. A fire roared through several fuel tankers on the northern edge of the Afghan capital late Saturday, injuring at least 10 people and plunging much of the city into darkness, officials said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

Firefighters work to extinguish a burning fuel tanker in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 2, 2021. A fire roared through several fuel tankers on the northern edge of the Afghan capital late Saturday, injuring at least 10 people and plunging much of the city into darkness, officials said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul