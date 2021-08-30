Robbers escape with hostages atop cars in Brazil bank heist

Large-scale bank heists have become more frequent in recent years, with hostages used as human shields. Last July, a group of criminals stormed Botucatu, and, over two days in December, two cities on opposite sides of the country.

The coordinated attack on Monday involved dozens of criminals and at least 10 cars. They reportedly used a drone to monitor the movements of police who were struggling to respond to the assault. The criminals had burned vehicles in strategic locations to impede access.

Araçatuba's mayor, Dilador Borges, said authorities believe undetonated explosives remain in some areas of the city center, and called on residents to remain in their homes.

Local media reported that branches belonging to state banks Caixa Federal and Banco do Brasil were the ones targeted. In a response to a request for comment, Caixa said it only provides information about crimes to police. Banco do Brasil said it is collaborating with authorities, and that it doesn't disclose the amount of money stolen in robberies.