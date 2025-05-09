Robert De Niro will receive an honorary Palme d'Or in Cannes. Here's his history with the festival

Robert De Niro will receive an honorary Palme d’Or next week at the Cannes Film Festival, a culmination for the 81-year-old actor whose history with the French film festival stretches back half a century
FILE - Actor Edgar Ramirez, right, kisses fellow actor Robert De Niro during a photo call for "Hands of Stone" at the 69th international film festival, Cannes, southern France on May 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Actor Edgar Ramirez, right, kisses fellow actor Robert De Niro during a photo call for "Hands of Stone" at the 69th international film festival, Cannes, southern France on May 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)
Nation & World
1 hour ago
X

CANNES, France (AP) — Robert De Niro will receive an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, a culmination for the 81-year-old actor whose history with the French film festival stretches back half a century.

In 1976, De Niro starred in two films — Martin Scorsese's "Taxi Driver" and Bernardo Bertolucci's "1900" — that premiered in competition at Cannes. "Taxi Driver" was an immediate sensation, and went home with the festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or.

Since then, De Niro has been a regular on the Croisette, returning with “The King of Comedy” in 1983, Sergio Leone's “Once Upon a Time in America” in 1984 and Roland Joffé's “The Mission” in 1986. Joffé's film also won the Palme, making De Niro the rare actor to star in two Palme d'Or winners.

Though De Niro helps run his own film festival back in New York, the Tribeca Festival, he has remained a mainstay in Cannes. He presided over the jury in 2011 that selected Terrence Malick's "The Tree of Life" for the Palme. Most recently, he and Scorsese returned to premiere "Killers of the Flower Moon" in 2023.

“I have such close feelings for Festival de Cannes," De Niro said when his honorary Palme d'Or was announced last month. “Especially now when there’s so much in the world pulling us apart, Cannes brings us together — storytellers, filmmakers, fans, and friends. It’s like coming home.”

De Niro is to receive the award in the festival's opening ceremony on May 13.

___

For more coverage of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/cannes-film-festival

FILE - American actor Robert De Niro, left, appears with French Minister of Culture, Jack Lang, after receiving the French Medal of Art and Letters during the 44th Cannes Film Festival in Southern France on May 17, 1991. (AP Photo/Jose Goitia, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Jury member Uma Thurman, right, and jury president Robert De Niro attend the opening ceremony for the 64th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, on May 11, 2011. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, FIle)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Director Martin Scorsese, and actor Robert De Niro appear after the premiere of the film "Killers of the Flower Moon" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 20, 2023. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP

FILE - Robert De Niro poses for photographers at the photo call for the film "Killers of the Flower Moon'" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France on May 21, 2023. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

FILE - Actor Robert De Niro appears for the screening of "Once Upon a Time in America" at the 65th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France on May 18, 2012. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Actor Robert De Niro appears at the photo call for the film "What Just Happened?" during the 61st International film festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 25, 2008. (AP Photo/Carlo Allegri, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Actor Robert De Niro, center, appears with fellow actor Sam Wanamaker, left, and director Irwin Winkler, during the 44th Cannes Film Festival in Southern France, where they will present their motion picture "Guilty by Suspicion," on May 17, 1991. (AP Photo/Gilbert Tourte, Film)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
The Latest: Pope Leo XIV celebrates his first Mass as pontiff a day...
2
The Latest: Russia-West rift at forefront of celebrations for victory...
3
The Latest: Trump floats cutting China tariffs to 80% ahead of weekend...
4
'Hamilton' author Ron Chernow's new book takes on an icon of American...
5
As 'Born in the U.S.A.' plays, American cardinals in Rome celebrate...