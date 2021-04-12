Robert Durst murder trial resumes May 17 after virus delay

Prosecutors claim Durst shot Berman in the back of the head to prevent her from telling police what she knew about the 1982 disappearance of his wife in New York.

The body of Kathleen Durst has never been found and she's been legally declared dead. Durst has never been charged with any crime related to her disappearance and has denied any role in her death.

Durst, whose family owns the Durst Organization, a Manhattan commercial and residential real estate developer, has been jailed since his arrest in New Orleans in 2015. He has pleaded not guilty to Berman's killing.

Durst was acquitted of murder in the shooting death of an elderly neighbor in a rooming house in Galveston, Texas, in 2001. He said he shot Morris Black in self-defense and then panicked and dismembered the body and tossed it out to sea in garbage bags.

All three killings were documented in “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst,” an HBO documentary series that helped lead to his arrest.