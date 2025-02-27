Roberto Cavalli ignites Milan runway with fiery creations inspired by ancient Pompeii

“I believe it is a magic place,’’ said Puglisi, the brand's creative director. “Through the eruption everything was destroyed but we are able to contemplate and admire the beauty of the Roman empire in Pompeii.””

The silhouettes advanced from no-nonsense denim and blouse daywear in saturated prints, to sexy animal print slip dresses worn with matching fake fur, and flowing evening gowns with molten lava prints.

The fall-winter collection's outerwear included lush fake fur, ubiquitous on Milan runways this season, and luxe black leather trenches with smoky charcoal accents — perhaps smudges of the ancient city's ashes.

