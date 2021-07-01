Robinhood reports explosive growth, stock will trade as HOOD

The company revealed the revenue surge in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday, as it prepares to sell its own stock on the Nasdaq for the first time. It plans to trade under the symbol HOOD.

Robinhood’s initial public offering is set to be one of the most anticipated of the year, giving investors a chance to own part of a fast-growing company that has rocked the traditionally staid brokerage business. Since its launch in 2014, Robinhood’s popularity has forced rivals to get rid of commissions and to offer apps that make trading easy and maybe even fun.