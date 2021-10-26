dayton-daily-news logo
X

Robinhood's growth in the summer slowed as trading calmed

FILE - An electronic screen at Nasdaq displays Robinhood in New York's Times Square following the company's IPO, Thursday, July 29, 2021. The meteoric growth of Robinhood Markets is coming back to earth, much like its stock price. The company whose easy-to-use app has brought new generations of investors into the stock and cryptocurrency markets said Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 that its revenue growth slowed to 35% in the July-September quarter, down from 131% in the spring and 309% at the start of the year. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Caption
FILE - An electronic screen at Nasdaq displays Robinhood in New York's Times Square following the company's IPO, Thursday, July 29, 2021. The meteoric growth of Robinhood Markets is coming back to earth, much like its stock price. The company whose easy-to-use app has brought new generations of investors into the stock and cryptocurrency markets said Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 that its revenue growth slowed to 35% in the July-September quarter, down from 131% in the spring and 309% at the start of the year. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Credit: Mark Lennihan

Credit: Mark Lennihan

Nation & World
28 minutes ago
The meteoric growth of Robinhood Markets is coming back to earth, much like its stock price

NEW YORK (AP) — The meteoric growth of Robinhood Markets is coming back to earth, much like its stock price.

The company whose easy-to-use app has brought new generations of investors into the stock and cryptocurrency markets said Tuesday that its revenue growth slowed to 35% in the July-September quarter, down from 131% in the spring and 309% at the start of the year.

The slowdown came as the company entered a traditionally slower part of the calendar for brokerages and as its customers traded less often than earlier in the year.

Robinhood's loss for the quarter totaled $1.32 billion, or $2.06 per share, compared with a loss of $10.7 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose to $364.9 million from $269.5 million.

Robinhood's business does best when markets are volatile and its customers are making lots of trades. But the third quarter didn’t feature a market frenzy like the second quarter’s cryptocurrency surge or the first quarter’s “meme stock” craze.

That meant Robinhood made an average of $65 in revenue from each of its users. That's down from $112 three months earlier and from $102 a year earlier.

Robinhood's stock has also come down after its own volatile ride. After a rocky Wall Street debut in July, it soared as high as $85 in August before pulling back. Before Robinhood released its third-quarter results on Tuesday, its shares closed at $39.57, up 1.4%. The shares went public in July at a price of $38.

Shares fell 6.6% in afterhours trading following the release of its results.

In Other News
1
Visa's profits jump as credit, debit card spending recovers
2
“Buy it when you see it.” Retailers dread holiday shortages
3
US, China sparring over Taiwan heats up anew
4
Civil rights pioneer seeks expungement of '55 arrest record
5
No. 9 Iowa rested, still in control of its Big Ten West fate
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top