Rocker Carlos Santana 'doing well' after collapsing onstage

Santana, 74, was “doing well” Wednesday after being taken from his show at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, some 40 miles northwest of Detroit, to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation Tuesday night, manager Michael Vrionis in a statement.

"Just taking it easy," the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer posted to Facebook just after midnight. "Forgot to eat and drink water so I dehydrated and passed out. Blessings and miracles to you all."