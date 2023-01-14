Rocket debris found again in Moldova, from war next door

Moldova’s Interior Ministry said in a statement that the rocket debris was discovered in the village of Larga, in Briceni county, and that a bomb squad was deployed to the area, which was cordoned off.

The ministry didn't specify when the rocket was fired or who fired it. Photographs of the debris posted on the ministry's Facebook page show what appears to be a jumble of electrical wires and some of the rocket’s casing in the middle of a field.