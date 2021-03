Rockets end skid at 20, Wall has 1st triple-double since '16

Houston closed out the third quarter with an 88-86 lead and opened the fourth quarter on a 9-1 run to pull away.

The Rockets led 65-60 at halftime after a 51-footer at the buzzer by House, who heaved the shot from well behind the half-court line near the Raptors bench on the sideline. House’s shot swished through the net without hitting the rim or backboard.

Houston overcame a rough first half where Wall received a technical foul for a third straight game, arguing with an official five minutes into the first quarter. Wood picked up his third personal foul less than three minutes into the second quarter and was limited to just eight scoreless first-half minutes.

Fred VanVleet led Toronto with 27 points. Pascal Siakam scored 21 points, Normal Powell had 19 and Kyle Lowry added 17.

Brown made his first five shots, including three 3s, for 13 first-quarter points. He finished 7 of 10 and 4 of 7 from 3.

The Raptors led 28-27 at the end of the first quarter. In their losing streak, Houston led after the first quarter only three times, including on Feb. 26 when they led the Raptors 31-30.

TIP-INS

Raptors: DeAndre’ Bembry was ejected from the game after receiving two back-to-back technical fouls in the fourth quarter. ... Toronto has lost seven straight on the road. ... Chris Boucher had 10 rebounds off the bench.

Rockets: SG Victor Oladipo was out with right quad injury maintenance. ... PG D.J. Augustin returned after a one-game absence with a stomach illness. ... PG Kevin Porter Jr. was sidelined with right quad soreness.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Return home Wednesday night for a three-game homestand starting with Denver.

Rockets: Host Charlotte on Wednesday night to close out a seven-game homestand.

