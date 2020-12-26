Rockets set to go into opener with 9 available players

Ben McLemore and Kenyon Martin Jr. are not with the Rockets on the trip and are self-isolating, the team said. Chris Clemons has also been lost for the season because of an Achilles injury suffered in the preseason.

The league announced Thursday that of the 558 players tested for COVID-19 in the week starting Dec. 16, there were two new confirmed player positive tests. The league has not revealed the names of any of the players who have returned the 59 positive tests since the week before training camps started; 48 of those positive tests came back in the week prior to camps opening.

Houston has 16 players on its current roster. Between the four players in quarantine, two self-isolating and one hurt, that leaves nine eligible to play at this time — one more than the NBA minimum.

The quarantine situation further delays the long-awaited returns for Wall and Cousins.

Saturday marked two full years since Wall last officially played; he appeared for Washington on Dec. 26, 2018 and hasn't been in a game that counted since because of Achilles and heel surgeries, though he did appear in Houston's preseason games. Cousins hasn't played since appearing with Golden State in the NBA Finals on June 13, 2019; he missed last season after knee surgery.



