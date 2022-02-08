Hamburger icon
Rockies' Bud Black agrees to one-year extension through '23

Nation & World
53 minutes ago
Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black has agreed to a one-year extension through the 2023 season

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black, two wins shy of becoming the 66th manager in major league history to win 1,000 games, agreed Tuesday to a one-year contract extension through the 2023 season.

Black has a 349-359 record over five seasons in Denver, including 91-72 in 2018. His 349 victories are third-most in team history, trailing Clint Hurdle's 534 and Don Baylor's 440.

Black, 64, who pitched in the major leagues from 1981-94, is 998-1,072 as a manager. He managed the San Diego Padres from 2007-15.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

