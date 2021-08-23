Rod Gilbert, Hall of Famer for New York Rangers, dies at 80

Gilbert recovered and ended up with 406 goals and 615 assists in 1,065 regular-season games and 34 goals and 33 assists in 79 playoff games. He holds Rangers records for goals and points. In 1972, he had a goal and three assists in six games for Canada in its historic eight-game victory of the Soviet Union in the Summit Series.

Inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1982, Gilbert spent many years in the Rangers organization after his retirement as a player.

“Rod Gilbert’s impact on the National Hockey League and the New York Rangers over the past 62 years was profound — both on and off the ice,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “As a player, he was revered by his teammates, respected by his opponents and absolutely beloved by Rangers’ fans."

Gilbert appeared in eight All-Star Games and received the Bill Masterton Trophy in 1976 as the NHL player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.”

His No. 7 jersey became the first number ever to be retired by the Rangers when it was raised to Madison Square Garden rafters on Oct. 14, 1979. In 2007, the National Hockey League Alumni Association honored Gilbert with the Man of the Year Award.

FILE - In this March 25, 1974, file photo, New York Rangers right wing Rod Gilbert displays a hockey stick marked with a "300," the total number of goals he has scored in his career, in the Rangers' locker room in New York.