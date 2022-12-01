Rodgers says he'd have open mind if Packers ask him to rest

Rodgers wouldn’t specify whether any of his ribs were broken.

“I’ve done a lot of rehab the last few days, got some stuff I do at the house as well,” Rodgers said. “Always on my herbs and my teas and all the other things that help make me feel better. So, not surprised I’m feeling better, just happy I avoided a major injury.”

Rodgers didn't practice Wednesday, but that's been his usual routine since breaking the thumb on the final play of a 27-22 loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 9.

The Packers still have faint postseason hopes, though they probably would have to win their last five games and get plenty of help.

“Obviously, like I said, I want to win out and we don’t have to have those conversations,” Rodgers said. “I understand if we don’t that’s a possibility to have that conversation.”

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he appreciated the way Rodgers wants to keep playing through pain.

“It just speaks to how competitive he is, how much he’s invested into this game, this team, regardless of circumstances,” LaFleur said. “And that’s what we kind of talk about our team all the time is competitive greatness, being your best when your best is required regardless of the circumstance. And that’s one thing you can always expect from him.”

The Packers could benefit in the long run from getting an extended look at Love, their 2020 first-round pick whose only career start came last season in a 13-7 loss at Kansas City when a positive COVID-19 test sidelined Rodgers.

Love filled in for the injured Rodgers at Philadelphia and delivered his best performance thus far, going 6 of 9 for 113 yards with a 63-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson.

Rodgers is on pace to have his worst passer rating since 2015 after leading the NFL in that category each of the last two seasons. He has been picked off nine times, his highest interception total since 2010 and four off his career high.

The thumb injury has hindered him and he's been throwing to an inexperienced group of receivers. The Packers' most promising pass-catchers, Watson and Romeo Doubs, have rarely been healthy at the same time. That could be changing soon, as Doubs returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday after missing Green Bay’s last three games with an ankle injury.

The eventual return of Doubs to team up with Watson, who has six touchdown catches in his last three games, could help boost the passing attack as Green Bay attempts a late surge. Rodgers says he can tell his team is still focused on turning things around.

“I’ve been a part of a few bad teams over the years and things kind of become (a group of) independent contractors,” Rodgers said. “Guys kind of punch a time card and get out. And I haven’t felt that way this year.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke