Rodgers throws 2 TDs, runs for 1 as Packers beat Bears 24-14

Davante Adams caught four passes for 89 yards. Aaron Jones ran for 76 yards and caught four passes for 34, helping the Packers remain unbeaten since a season-opening 38-3 loss to New Orleans in Jacksonville.

Mason Crosby made his lone field goal and all three extra points coming off a shaky outing. A week earlier against Cincinnati, he missed three field goals and an extra point before booting the winning 49-yarder in overtime.

Fields led the Bears on an 80-yard touchdown drive on their first possession, only to cool off after that. The No. 11 overall draft pick was 16 for 27 for 174 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Khalil Herbert, a rookie, ran for a season-high 97 yards with David Montgomery (sprained knee) on injured reserve and Damien Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He scored from the 1 on the game’s opening drive.

Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn and Akiem Hicks each had a sack. But after beating Detroit and Las Vegas, the Bears lost again to their rivals.

INJURIES

Packers: C Josh Myers (knee) was helped off the field following a running play on the opening possession and did not return. He missed last week’s game because of a finger injury. ... S Darnell Savage was evaluated for a concussion after he was hurt tackling Herbert on the first play from scrimmage of the second half. ... LT Elgton Jenkins returned after missing three games with an ankle injury. He was a Pro Bowl left guard last year but has been filling in for injured 2020 All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari, who started the year on the PUP list as he recovers from a torn ACL.

Bears: KR/PR Jakeem Grant Sr. (ankle) was hurt on a punt return in first quarter. He came back into the game in the second quarter. ... DB Deon Bush (quad) was hurt in the second half.

UP NEXT

Packers: host Washington on Oct. 24.

Bears: visit Tampa Bay on Oct. 24.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Caption Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Caption Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby, left, kicks a field goal off the hold of Corey Bojorquez during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) Credit: David Banks Credit: David Banks

Caption Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Caption Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) scores during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Caption Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Caption Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers as inside linebacker Roquan Smith watches during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) Credit: David Banks Credit: David Banks

Caption Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur watches from the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) Credit: David Banks Credit: David Banks

Caption Green Bay Packers tight end Josiah Deguara keeps his feet inbounds on a reception from quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) Credit: David Banks Credit: David Banks