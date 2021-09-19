Rodriguez wears teal, Porter sports black wings at Emmys

O-T Fagbenle, meanwhile, wore a traditional Nigerian look in red with black accents by a Lagos brand, Sofisticat.

Byer wore custom Christian Siriano. She thanked all the women who came before her to break the couture barrier for plus-size women, and she went for it in the strapless look with sheer layers that flowed to the ground.

And what did “Ted Lasso” himself wear? Jason Sudeikis, without his character's signature porn 'stache, showed off his Eazy-E socks tucked under a velvet suit of powder blue by Tom Ford.

“It's kind of like keeping everything in perspective," he said.

Sudeikis' co-star, Hannah Waddingham, was a goddess in a one-shoulder gown in soft pink.

Rodriguez paired her gown with 71 carats of Bulgari diamonds with the goal of mixing “old Hollywood with the new,” she said.

The pandemic put a damper on the Emmys last year, but fashion was back with a far smaller in-person crowd. Keri Russell dressed all the way up in a Zuhair Murad couture gown in rose mauve with feathers surrounding the hem of a caped back.

Anya Taylor-Joy, always a red carpet star from another era, wore a backless pale yellow Dior couture dress in satin with a dramatic yellow opera coat, her hair in a carefully curled updo.

“She’s like a painting,” said Andrea Lavinthal, style and beauty director for People. “Everything about her is so glamorous and elegant.”

Kathryn Hahn paired her strapless black Lanvin trouser look with an ultra-wide leather belt and statement neckless of white and green jewels. Taraji P. Henson didn’t disappoint in a sleek sheer embellished black look, her hair in a top knot.

“I have pockets,” she noted. “It always helps.”

Known for his loudly colored and patterned suits, RuPaul wore a black double-breasted jacket with a white swirl pattern on his pants, while Bowen Yang of “Saturday Night Live” rocked a pair of silver high-platform boots.

But the trend of the evening was color, color and more color.

Yara Shahidi kept her jewels to a minimum as she twirled in a princess gown of emerald green by Dior, while Kaley Cuoco brought the color in a neon yellow look by Vera Wang.

Another standout: Michaela Coel in a bright yellow bandeaux top and matching skirt as she raced inside after closing down the carpet. Issa Rae wore a custom mesh look in white from Aliette. It was a simple, sporty silhouette, with impact.

There were other looks of note: Cynthia Erivo in white leather Louis Vuitton mermaid gown with a feathered hem of blue and green; Angela Bassett in body-hugging Greta Constantine in black with a bright pink ruffle traveling from top to floor; and Elizabeth Olsen with the unique privilege of wearing a white look designed by The Row, the brand of her twin sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley.

“We really loved all the bright and bold colors,” Lavinthal said. “It felt like a fun Crayola box. It certainly felt celebratory. It's nice that it wasn't this subdued and timid return to the red carpet. People seemed excited about it.”

Lavinthal also praised the men: Dan Levy in cobalt blue Valentino and Kenan Thompson in pink joining Sudeikis, Cedric and others who gave up the idea of a black tuxedo.

“Seth Rogan was in orange," she said. “He looked like autumn. It just needed some leaves.”

Julee Wilson, beauty director for Cosmopolitan, said she gasped when she saw Coel in her Christopher John Rogers yellow look, “but then the matching eyeliner just took it to another level.”

She added: “Her sharp buzz cut was the exclamation point. I think it's so powerful to see stars like her and Cynthia Erivo rock basically no hair on the red carpet and still slay.”

Erivo is known for her nail designs, “and of course she brought it in a set of long white claws. They weren't super embellished, but I loved that they matched her platinum buzz cut hair, which in turn all coordinated with her white gown.”

Wilson said of Taylor-Joy's look: “Holy Hollywood! She nailed the quintessential Old Hollywood look from head to toe. Everything is perfection. I can't stop staring at her bold crimson lip. It's the perfect pop against her monochromatic skin and dress.”

