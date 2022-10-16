Rodriguez's 2 TD runs push No. 22 Kentucky past Miss. State

Rodriguez achieved season highs in yardage and carries (30) in his third game back from a suspension. He rushed for touchdowns of 16 and 7 yards. The Wildcats (5-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) sorely needed his second score for insurance, coming right after Emmanuel Forbes returned an interception 59 yards for a touchdown to get the Bulldogs (5-2, 2-2) within 20-17.

Levis started after missing last week's 24-14 loss to South Carolina with a left foot injury and began promisingly, even though Kentucky had only a field goal to show for it in a 3-3 first half marred by 16 combined penalties for 124 yards. His 33-yard completion to Barion Brown led to a go-ahead field goal in the third quarter, but he landed hard on his shoulder after being hit while throwing and went to the locker room for examination.