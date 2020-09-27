Roenicke fired by Red Sox

Sure to get attention as a possible successor: Cora, who led the Red Sox to a World Series championship in 2018, his only season as manager. The team split with him after he was identified as the ringleader in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scheme; Cora’s one-year suspension for that scandal ends after the World Series.

With Cora gone -- and spring training already started -- the Red Sox promoted Roenicke from bench coach to interim manager. They removed the temporary tag in April, when Roenicke was cleared in the commissioner’s investigation into sign-stealing by the Red Sox during their championship season.

He was not given an extension on the one year he had remaining on the contract he had signed as a bench coach -- fueling speculation that Cora could be welcomed back after serving his penalty.

The Red Sox dismissed such suggestions.

“Since we parted ways with Alex, we were clear that that was the result of his role with the Astros. That’s still the case,” Bloom said after Cora was cleared of cheating with the Red Sox. “All the reasons that we parted ways with him then are still the case.”

Roenicke, 64, spent five years as the Brewers manager from 2010-15, winning 96 games and the NL Central title in his first season and finishing as runner-up for NL manager of the year. In all, he led Milwaukee to a 342-331 record in five seasons.

“Right away, I thought I would” get another chance, Roenicke said after getting the Boston job. “But then as years go by you, you kind of wonder about it.”

An infielder on Boston’s 2007 champions, Cora was mentioned 11 times in Commissioner Rob Manfred’s decision on the Astros, which said Cora developed the cheating system. Cora left Houston to become Boston’s manager after the 2017 season and led the Red Sox to a franchise-record 108 regular-season wins and the World Series title.

But fallout from the Astros investigation caused Cora and newly hired New York Mets manager Carlos Beltrán to lose their jobs.

