Rogers sets SEC passing record, No. 23 MSU beats Arkansas

MSU put the game away in the fourth quarter with back-to-back interceptions from Jackie Matthews and Emmanuel Forbes.

The Razorbacks had 483 yards of offense but surrendered 568 to the Bulldogs.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arkansas: Playing without Jefferson certainly got the team off to a slow start. Backup Cade Fortin struggled in the first two possessions before the Razorbacks turned to Hornsby, who had over 350 yards of total offense.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs were playing a second big game in a key stretch of the season and have passed the first two tests with wins over Texas A&M and now Arkansas. Kentucky is the next step in the challenge.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State travels to Kentucky next Saturday.

Arkansas travels to BYU next Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis