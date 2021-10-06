Rogers, Stephens win opening matches at Indian Wells

Men's main draw play begins Thursday.

Three-time major champion Andy Murray and four-time major champion Kim Clijsters received wild cards into the event. U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu and runner-up Leylah Fernandez are entered.

Electronic Hawkeye cameras, previously in use at the tournament, will handle line calls for every match. Chair umpires and ball kids will be on hand.

The combined ATP and WTA tournament is missing some of the sport's biggest names, including men's No. 1 Novak Djokovic and Barty. Also out on men's side are Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. The women's draw is missing Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams. Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka said she tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in the desert and is in isolation.

The tournament was moved from its usual March date because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Caption Heather Watson, of Britain, returns to Sloane Stephens, of the United States, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Caption Fans look on as Sloane Stephens, of the United States, serves to Heather Watson, of Britain, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Caption Madison Keys returns a shot to Kaia Kanepi, of Estonia, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Caption Kaia Kanepi, of Estonia, returns a shot to Madison Keys at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Caption Zhang Shuai, of China, returns to Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill