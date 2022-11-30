Rolling Stones to release star-stuffed 2012 live recording

“GRRR Live!” contains songs recorded live on Dec. 15, 2012, at Newark, New Jersey's Prudential Center. That night saw guest appearances by The Black Keys (“Who Do You Love?”), Clark and John Mayer (“Going Down”), Lady Gaga (“Gimme Shelter”), Mick Taylor (“Midnight Rambler”) and hometown hero Bruce Springsteen (“Tumbling Dice”).

Shown on pay-per-view in 2012, the concert has not otherwise been available to fans until now.